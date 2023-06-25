Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,525 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 230,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 52,222 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

