Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.