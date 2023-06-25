Arden Trust Co Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,995 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned about 5.10% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

WBND stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

