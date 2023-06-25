Arden Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,929 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 1.40% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

CACG stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

