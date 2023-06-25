Arden Trust Co Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $100.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

