Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY opened at $81.22 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

