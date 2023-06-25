Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

