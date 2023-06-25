Arden Trust Co Sells 2,844 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

