Arden Trust Co Sells 397 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

