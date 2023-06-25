Argus Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $565.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.19.
Shares of ADBE opened at $484.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.31. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
