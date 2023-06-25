Argus Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $565.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $484.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.31. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

