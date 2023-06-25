Ark Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Ark has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and $2.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002758 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 173,840,270 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

