Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.