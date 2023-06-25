Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.48.

ASAN opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 300,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,336,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,246,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,800 and have sold 349,959 shares worth $8,703,838. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $531,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 51.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5,307.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

