Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 4,941 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after buying an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 556,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 472,011 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.