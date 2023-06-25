Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.