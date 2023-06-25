Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 211,182 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 529.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

