Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,646,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

