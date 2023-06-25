Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $371,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,164,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 264,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

STWD opened at $18.43 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

