Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $196,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 238,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.48 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

