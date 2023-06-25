Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $28,000 Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.16 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Seelos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SEEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEEL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

