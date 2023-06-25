Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $332.35

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.35 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.97). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.06), with a volume of 58,262 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.68) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 450 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.55. The company has a market cap of £443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.