Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $332.35

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.35 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.97). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.06), with a volume of 58,262 shares.

ATYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.68) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 450 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.55. The company has a market cap of £443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

