Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

NYSE ATTO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Atento has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $21.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

