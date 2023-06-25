Audius One Day Volume Tops $9.55 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $205.25 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

