Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,485,000 after buying an additional 225,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,704,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.