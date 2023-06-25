Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 618.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in PayPal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 27,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

