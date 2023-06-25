Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

