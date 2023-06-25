Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $73.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

