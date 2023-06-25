Bank of America Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $92.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 488,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

