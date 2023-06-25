Bank of America Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $52.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POR. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.