Barclays Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 850

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.88) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,050.33 ($13.44).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 788.20 ($10.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 949.64, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 903.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.92. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

