Barclays Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $119.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

