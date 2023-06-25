Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $480.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.75.
BTDPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of BTDPY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
