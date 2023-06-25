Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $480.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.75.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

(Get Rating

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.