Beldex (BDX) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $285.77 million and $7.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.97 or 0.06223795 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,077,742 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,477,748 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

