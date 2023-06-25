Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and $271,267.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

