BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $41,922.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,093 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $41,922.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 80,053 shares valued at $1,697,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

