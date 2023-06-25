Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $16.22 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $16.22 million and $135,661.92 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00125594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

