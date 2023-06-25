BitcoinBR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11,578.48 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 131.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $11,578.48 and $81.40 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

