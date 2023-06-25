Bitcoiva Hits 1-Day Volume of $449,216.87 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $9.74 or 0.00031909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $156.32 million and $449,216.87 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00621480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00115079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.66903873 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $447,284.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

