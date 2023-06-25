BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $680.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $669.55 and a 200-day moving average of $690.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

