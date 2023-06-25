BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,569.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00620112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00115629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

