BML Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Forte Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Forte Biosciences worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of FBRX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

