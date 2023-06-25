Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

BDNNY opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.8424 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.