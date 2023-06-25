Brokerages Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Target Price at $133.60

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of AEOXF opened at $146.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

