Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $133.17

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

