Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

