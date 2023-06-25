Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$16.80

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$881.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$98.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.25 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.5025773 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

