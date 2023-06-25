Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SONY stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

