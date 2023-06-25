Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $3,947,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $3,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

