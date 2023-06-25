California BanCorp’s (CALB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for California BanCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of California BanCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter worth $366,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

