Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,726 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for 11.9% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Cannae worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,280.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.